Emma Watson and Leonardo DiCaprio hand in hand for the climate

Personalities of the big screen, of the political or the business world have come together in a coalition called “World War Zero” (world War zero), on the eve of the opening in Madrid of the COP 25.

The former head of american diplomacy John Kerry has officially launched Sunday a coalition to combat the climate crisis, supported by personalities such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Emma Watson, or Arnold Schwarzenegger. This initiative is launched on the eve of the opening in Madrid of the COP 25, the conference of the UN climate while the United States Donald Trump is in the process of withdrawing from the Paris agreement.

Called “World War Zero” (World war zero), this initiative brings together political personalities from different edges, to movie stars or the world of the song. “We collect improbable allies with a common mission: to push the world to respond to the climate crisis in the same way that we have mobilized to win the Second world War”, one can read on the website of the coalition.

Among these political figures, the actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, former republican governor of California, or John Kasich, the former republican governor of Ohio, but also the former democratic president Bill Clinton and former secretary of State Madeleine Albright. The british actress Emma Watson, the son of Will Smith, Jayden Smith and singer Sting are part of this coalition, just as the American Leonardo DiCaprio.

“No country is doing the work”

Come defend his initiative on the board of the NBC, John Kerry has assured on Sunday that these personalities politically diverse, had one desire in common : “make sure that in America and around the world, people place this issue at the top of their priorities”. For the ex-secretary of State of Barack Obama, “no country is doing the work” on climate change. “We need to treat this as a war,” he continued. “We’re going to literally speak to millions of Americans in the course of these next few months and this will become a key issue”, has promised this ardent defender of the fight against climate change.

In the months ahead, we will travel across the country to enlist new members to WW0, and encourages people to take action themselves. Join the movement to achieve net zero carbon emissions. https://t.co/frFMBAtE0f#WorldWarZeropic.twitter.com/OB09H5DBmg — World War Zero (@WorldWarZeroOrg) December 2, 2019

Washington announced on 4 November its intention to withdraw from the Paris agreement on the climate, already announced in 2017 by the president climate-skeptic Donald Trump.

According to the New York Times, sixty of personalities support this coalition for which the budget is, for the moment, estimated to be $ 500,000. John Kerry and other members will organize from January of rallies across the United States to exchange views on this issue.