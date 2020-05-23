Emma Watson and Meryl Streep at the poster of the film ” The Girls of doctor March “

And if you went back in time ? After having experienced a wide success with “Lady Bird” – named five-time Oscar – Greta Gerwig takes on the challenge (dare) to bring to the screen ” Little Women “, “Girls of doctor March” and for the French version. A film adaptation of the famous novel by Louisa May Alcott. A classic. To embody the hero of the literary work, the filmmaker in the us has been a casting that can be described, without risk, prestigious and bold. Emma Watson (Meg), Saoirse Ronan (Jo), Eliza Scanlen (Beth) and Florence Pugh (Amy) will interpret the four inseparable sisters. Meryl Streep will propose the role of the aunt, somewhat cantankerous. Laura Dern ( actress’s flagship ” Big Little Lies “) will play Marmee March, the mother of the March family. And it will also Timothée Chalamet and Louis Garrel.

A jump in the past towards the America of the 1860s

Hair carefully braided, dresses belted at the waist and cleverly adjusted, all in amazing scenery of time, this first trailer, unveiled by Sony this 13th day of August, plunges us immediately into the deep America of the 1860s, in the midst of the war of Secession. Between love, marriage(s), aiding and abetting sororale, this fifth adaptation of the “Daughters of doctor March” and should not deviate from the original work of 1868. A comedy – drama- that we look forward already to discover –to be released in theatres at Christmas, in the United States, and on January 8, 2020, in France.