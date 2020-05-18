Emma Watson and Tom Felton are in secret !

Emma Watson and Tom Felton do not cease to sow doubt in the minds of their fans. Yet, Rupert Grint say that they are !

Emma Watson and Tom Felton go out together ? This is the question that all fans ask. According to Rupert Grintthey continue to see each other, but in secret ! MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

It is said that Emma Watson and Tom Felton going out… last year, the performers of Hermione and Malfoy have been seen on holiday.

They spent their holiday on the beaches of California. Since then, the 2 stars the saga Harry Potter sow the seeds of doubt.

In one of her interviews, Emma Watson has admitted to having the hots for the actor when they were children.

She added that it was only a romance of passage. Working so many years at his side, it brings !

On his side, Tom Felton denies any romantic relationship with the actress. Therefore, they would have taken advantage of the californian beaches between best friends.

Yet the fans do not seem convinced. The 2 stars their hiding anything ?

Emma Watson and Tom Felton sow the seeds of doubt !

It must not, therefore, believe the rumors regarding a so-called romance between Emma Watson and Tom Felton.

Finally… If we trust only in their words. In fact, many fans believe hard as iron.

Last year, the actress had already stated to want to remain single. “It took me a lot of time, but I’m very happy to be single“.

“This is what I call being in partnership with oneself“. This seems to clear.

However, during a remaining interviewanother star of the saga Harry Potter has made a big statement.

You will understand, therefore, it is of Rupert Grint. According to him, Emma Watson and Tom Felton thus in secret !

No, you’re not dreaming. What cast doubt on a possible love relationship between the 2 ” best friends “.

Case to follow closely !



