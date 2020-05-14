Emma Watson and Tom Felton as a couple ? The crazy theory fans

Fans Harry Potter are PLS. Why ? Because they imagine thatEmma Watson and Tom Felton are as a couple. It took a meeting of two former co-stars to set fire to the powder.

Here is a little summary of the link between Emma Watson and Tom Felton.

Emma Watson and Tom Felton, a story of friendship

However, the fans of Harry Potter know : the actors of the saga have literally grown up together. So, let’s say it immediately : we don’t believe the theories that say that Emma Watson and Tom Felton are in a couple. We, instead, it is believed to a beautiful, very beautiful story of friendship.

It has been enough of a post to Instagram to fuel the wildest rumors. A few days ago, Emma Watson has posted a photo of it taken by Tom Felton on his account Instagram. The comments are not slow. “Dramione”, “Not just friends”, … the fantasies of see the couple form in real life seem to become reality. Finally. Up to a detail.

The actress posted the picture on her behalf Instagram with the following caption : “The friends you capture, the better “. A priori, this phrase, and what “friends” should have been enough to calm the speculation.

The couple Emma Watson and Tom Felton, to the mad theory

Those who dream of seeing Emma Watson and Tom Felton as a couple don’t stop at a comment on a photo Instagram. They analyze all the signs to be sure.

Last November, the two celebrities were fanned, once again, the rumors of romance. Emma Watson posts a photo on his account Instagram. We see the reunion of the two actors in California. The actress adds on his account a photo but also a video of them doing the skate stuck-tight.

During an interview at US Weekly, Tom Felton admitted that he was often seen Emma Watson : “Lovely Emma ! We see a lot. We do not publish pictures every time we see it. It was in my neighborhood and I hadn’t seen since a few months. I gave him lessons of skateboarding “. “Emma is very harsh with herself. But, in reality, she is very talented. I love to spend time with her. “, he continued.

In August 2011, the fans of Dramione began to ventilate when Emma Watson revealed that she had the hots for Tom at the beginning of the filming of Harry Potter. “For the first two films, I had a huge crush on Tom Felton. He was my first crush. ” she confided to Seventeen. Before specifying : “He is fully aware of. We talked about it and we laugh about still. We are really good friends now and it is cool “.

However, fans of the “couple” are sure : these two are as a couple. And you, what do you think ? Let’s just remember (if it can lean in your reflection) that Emma Watson was ten years old during the filming of Harry Potter and the sorcerer’s stone…