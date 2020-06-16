Emma Watson and Tom Felton inseparable : their holiday pictures

Harry Potter fans kept dreaming of ! And if the couple “Dramione” formed by Hermione and Draco it became something real ? On Instagram, the actors Emma Watson and Tom Felton revealed in order to spend their holidays together in South Africa.

Tom Felton learn the guitar to Emma Watson

On Instagram, the actor of 31 years, has unveiled a photo in which one sees near Emma Watson, and learn how to play the guitar. The actress, 29 years old, is, obviously, very focused on the instrument of music. Tom Felton, commented, “learns quickly”.

In the comments, the fans of the Harry Potter saga have given have always dreamed to see these two fall in love. The blogger people, Perez Hilton, asked: “You go out together ?” when a fan responds : “I know that they are not together in life, and that they are just friends, but… I like it and I think they are absolutely adorable together ! No one can stop me !”

The friendship of Tom Felton and Emma Watson

In effect, Emma Watson and Tom Felton are always very close since the filming of the Harry Potter saga. Are located as soon as you can : after all, they lived near each other in California. Emma Watson had even confessed to Seventeen magazine : “For the first two movies [Harry Potter ndlr] I had a huge crush on Tom Felton. He was my first crush. He is fully aware of. We talk and we laugh still. We are very good friends and now it’s cool”.

There is No love story in the horizon, but of a great friendship !