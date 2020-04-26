Emma Watson as a couple : his story of love with a handsome stranger is confirmed

It’s confirmed ! Emma Watson is alive and well in a couple, with the mysterious stranger who walked by his side for the past few weeks. Photographed in October in the streets of London in a full kiss, the lovers have retried the experiment. On December 20, 2019, the capital of England has again been the scene of their tender exchanges. Bundled up more than reason, the two lovebirds have been immortalized hand in hand near the restaurant The Ivyin the neighbourhood of Covent Garden.

It is to be hoped that Mr. do not be jealous. The feasts of Christmas, Emma Watson has spent with a few old comrades movies Harry Potter sorted on the pane. With it to savor the log : Matthew Lewis – Neville Londubat meanwhile, became a handsome power a thousand –, Bonnie Wright – Ginny Weasley –, Evanna Lynch – Luna Lovegood and Tom Felton. However, there is little, Rupert Grint explained that during the filming, Hermione and Draco Malfoy had failed to exchange a bit more than a punch in the figure in the third installment of the saga. “There has always been something between them, told it to Entertainment Tonight. There was a kind of spark.“

About his love life, Emma Watson stated that she had never been so flourishing as since it is considered to be “in a relationship with itself“. “I am part of the same categoryhad responded to Tom Felton. To be honest with you, I’m beaming single. I think that, nowadays, it is no longer a need to be in a couple just to be in a couple.“It would seem, however, that a new stone will be added to the building. The actress, 29-year-old will begin the year under the best auspices. January 1, 2020, it will be with the poster of the film The Girls of Doctor March, Greta Gerwig, with Saoirse Ronan, Meryl Streep and Timothy Chalamet. What more can one ask ?