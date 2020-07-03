Emma Watson : being Strongly criticised for its Blackout of Tuesday, it is the silence

The world finally rebelled against the racism. The movement has gained momentum after the horrible murder of George Floyd, a father of 46 years of age, murdered without reason by a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Emma Watson, a longtime activist for years for equality, despite the fact that his work seeks, rather, the inequalities of men/women and the education of women around the world wished to join his voice to the thousands that seem to resonate from. Needless to say, that she has not hated we were able to produce their publications in Instagram. “I stand there, at your sideconcluded. There is a lot of racism, past and present, that we do not have consciousness. White supremacy is a system of hierarchy and domination, of exploitation and oppression that is closely linked to our company. As a white person, I have necessarily benefited.“At the current moment, the silence is a crime, and Emma Watson has decided not to commit…