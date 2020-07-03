Emma Watson : blamed their Outage on Tuesday, the actress responds to critics

While this was clearly his support for the movement’s Blackout Tuesday, Emma Watson has faced a wave of criticism from internet users. But the actress is not the type to let it go. In fact, the star took good care of responding to your detractors with distributed !

The case of George Floyd has shocked much of the world. In fact, the 25th of may last year, George Floyd, an African-American father of the family, has died after a arrest of the police are particularly violent. Filmed by passers-by and broadcast on social networks, the video of the last moments of a forty-something women has risen a good number of anonymous but also personalities. For nearly a week, the protests fight against police violence linked together around the world. Of these meetings was born the movement Blackout Tuesday’s. Launched by a music industry, the goal of this movement is simple. He called on the people to make a one-day strike on Tuesday 4 June, to protest against the police violence perpetrated against african-americans. Several personalities have get involved quickly. As Emma Watson. However, however, part of a good intention, his action was strongly criticized by internet users.

Emma Watson taclée

Like many celebrities, Emma Watson has taken part in the event’s Blackout Tuesday in the social networks. Unfortunately, many users have not seen his gesture as to be honest. ” Emma Watson, who takes the time to change to a black square, so that it sticks with your feed of Instagram, but that you do not publish a single link to donate or sign requests is simply not good “, we can read on Twitter. But far from having her tongue in my pocket, the actress was eager to justify his action. ” There is a lot of racism, both in the past and in the present, which is not recognized or considered as such. White supremacy is one of the systems of hierarchy and domination, exploitation and oppression, which is closely linked to the company. As a white person, I have benefited from this. (…) I feel your pain and your sadness “, she said on Instagram. A comment on their most well-received by their friends…