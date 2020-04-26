Emma Watson brings her support to Taylor Swift

It is the poster for the film event of the beginning of the year 2020. Emma Watson, who plays the character of Margaret in The Girls of Dr. March in cinemas Wednesday 1st January, has, as usual, held a speech very feminist at the premiere of the film in New York. In any sisterhood, the actress took the opportunity to bring his support to the singer Taylor Swift.

In the film Greta Gerwig adapted from the novel by Louisa May Alcott, the character of Jo is fighting for the rights of author of his first novel. A situation that resonates, according to Emma Watson, with that of Taylor Swift currently in a battle with his former producers for similar reasons.

“I think people underestimate the value of the property,” says the actress at the microphone of Variety. “It is about believing in yourself, knowing what you’re worth, and be owner of his own value and I believe that today the situation Taylor Swift is a good example.”

Emma Watson supporting Taylor Swift 💗 pic.twitter.com/3CH8aXhpaU — Taylor Swift Facts (@blessedswifty) December 26, 2019

Last month, Taylor Swift announced to her fans to be in full dispute with its two former producers Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun. The cause ? They are owners of a large portion of its securities, it, therefore, can not sing. The singer, named entertainer of the decade by the American Music Awards, accuses them of having harassed and intimidated for years, before they hand low on his songs written when she was a teenager.

Don’t know what else to do pic.twitter.com/1uBrXwviTS — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 14, 2019

An abusive situation that Emma Watson denounces the result of his interview Variety. “You are young and talented and a person wants to buy your work… but in the end have the property right on its production is very, very important because you don’t know what someone’s going to decide to do with this !” A message in the lineage of the commitment of the actress who constantly fighting on the world stage for the rights of women and propagated the discourse of feminists in the media.

