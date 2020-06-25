Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, Timothy Chalamet : when the militancy of the cache of the hypocrisy

He had begun to feel a slight discomfort when Timothy Chalamet had publicly regretted his role in the latest Woody Allen film, A rainy day in New York. It was a generous gesture donated by the seal of the film to three associations (Sometimes up to the movement against bullying in the wake of #MeToo -the LGBT center of New York and RAINN (rape, abuse and incest national network)). It was not clear what to believe about Woody Allen, who confessed that he had loved to grow old with their movies, we do not dare to say that he had not been convicted, since the prosecution had been abandoned. We wonder why the young Timothy woke up indignant in a beautiful morning, without a new fact came to clear the enthusiasm that he had shown when he had signed his contract for the film with the filmmaker.

Woody Allen, showing his perversity, he had realized that the declaration of repentance, Timothy had been made a few days before the publication of the list of Oscar nominations, a list in which the name of T. Chalamet was actually appeared (for a film). It is, without doubt, of the ancient world, and overemphasis of loyalty, or even the simple acknowledgment to those who gave him access to the fame. These tiny betrayals that we attract the interest of a good conscience, are of all times and all countries, dira-t-on. It is precisely this backdrop of mccarthyism, that was unpleasant. Hollywood had already demonstrated their ability to present, an ability to adapt to the ideology or morality of the time, was not in a hurry to find them.

The red guards

The exacerbation of the problem came from the controversy that has surrounded the publication of a tweet from J. K. Rowling, the author of‘Harry Potter. She shared an article entitled “the Creation of a world post-Covid-19, more egalitarian and more for the people that have their rules.” It was mine to wonder about the last sentence : “I’m sure there was a word for these people : wumben, wimpund, woomud“(variations around women, women). Immediately, he was accused of transphobia, of contempt towards transgender women. We’re not going to launch into a substantive debate on the topic, but it should be noted that the replicas of the most scathing came from Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, the actors who star in the adaptations of Harry Potter in the cinema (Harry and Hermione for the connoisseurs). The first, he said in the tribune : “Transgender women are women […]. I am deeply sorry for the pain these comments have caused to all the people who think that their experience of books [de la série Harry Potter] has been tarnished or diminished“.

“The people who have menstruation.” I’m sure they had a word for those people. Someone to help me. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud? Opinion: the Creation of a greater equality in the post-COVID-19 world for people who have menstruation https://t.co/cVpZxG7gaA — J. K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) On the 6th of June 2020

It is, therefore, the name of the work itself – that is not his own – the actor complains that the author of the statements, and corresponds to the readers that he apologizes. Emma Watson has also condemned the statements of J. K. Rowling and announced that she had made donations to two organizations that help transgender people. Again, these two young people do not seem to be the best placed to pillory the one who wrote the book the origin of his fame and fortune. Do you think of the declarations of J. K. Rowling, could not, we dare not to say modesty, to refrain from howling with the pack ? That would be Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, if J. K. Rowling had not existed ? One cannot but think of – even if the consequences are, fortunately, less heavy – the red Guards, these teachers reported by the students, the artists or the executives of the party lynched by those with whom they often worked.

Comfortable, good conscience

But the discomfort has turned to sadness when we learned of the quote from Emma Watson to the board of directors of group Kering (the group Pinault). The CEO of the group, François-Henri Pinault has been acclaimed “one of the activists the most famous in the world.” Emma Watson is rented by Kering to its commitment to gender equality, and in an ethical manner and values of sustainability, of course, shared by the company). It is recognized that it was not in the habit of seeing the activists of the board of directors, The activism led to the past, to times, to the prison, often getting into trouble, never in the upper echelons of economic power.

What a good idea this investment activist that awakened the admiration, lets you immerse yourself in a comfortable, good conscience and guarantees the enjoyment of tokens of presence. Attorney, to report, money in cash : it was known triptych is less efficient. Of course, these episodes do discredit not the causes defended by these strange activists. They show, however, that this defense is not incompatible with the economic order, which is less frightening to the powerful that the old battles of the ancient world. The activists of the past, focused on what was happening in the factory, cared perhaps too little of what was happening around of the factory (pollution), the re of the plant (the domestic violence and sharing of household chores). If you ignore completely the problems of transgender people, at least not dividends of the plant. It is difficult to imagine that the “activists of the famous” like Louise Michel or Rosa Luxemburg to join a council of administration : it was not in the direction of the wind.

What is annoying with T. Chalamet, D. Radcliffe and E. Watson, these are not the positions that they defend, they defend them on the backs of those who put them in position to do so. Far from endangering them, their indignation to serve to his career, which allow them to be, with business and the media, so in the court. Instead of activists, of thinking, of seeing these young people to pick up the standing ovations, the word of The Heather : “What is not capable of a courtier in the view of their fortune, if not miss it becomes devotee“?