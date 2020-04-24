Emma Watson, David Beckham, Natalie Portman… The celebrities are advocates of the containment with the hashtag #IStayHomeFor

Athletes, singers or actresses are confined to their homes due to the pandemic of Covid-19 that is rampant currently, and encourage their fans to do the same. The purpose of this ? Protect the most people possible and to convince the citizens, all countries combined, stay home. For the message to have more impact, the celebrities have also decided to post their sign with the hashtag #IStayHomeFor (translate, “I stay at the house for”), mentioning by the following persons that they wish to protect. The actor and director Kevin Bacon is one of the first to have posted a snapshot on Instagram on Thursday, 19 march, and to designate several personalities including David Beckham, Elton John and american singer Brandi Carlile for the challenge.

In the video, the stars and their animals in confinement

The former player of English football David Beckham, for his part, has shown that he remained at home to protect his wife Victoria Beckham and their four children. The athlete has since challenged his son Brooklyn Beckham to resume the challenge. Elle Fanning, meanwhile, no longer leaves her home to protect her grandmother. She also mentioned her older sister Dakota to participate in the challenge. On his side, Shannen Doherty has posted a snapshot on which she is holding a sign, and storm against those who do not remain confined to their homes. Emma Watson has also been held to protect his mother and his grandmother remain in her home. It has also provided support to her best friend, who works in the medical corps, in a publication that Instagram is dated Monday, march 23. Natalie Portman, she, wished to protect his friends to the fragile health and his family. The actress took part in the movement on the 24th of march and has posted her sign on the social network.

In video, Gal Gadot and his choir of stars make a cover of “Imagine”



Millie Bobby Brown, the interpreter of Eleven in the series Stranger Thingshas also called his fans to stay confined to their homes. Singer Demi Lovato has taken part in the movement. This last did not hesitate to tag her friends Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Ashley Graham in the caption of his post. For the moment, the two singers have not yet taken part in the challenge but, Saturday, march 21, the supermodel Ashley Graham has posted on his account Instagram a snapshot with her sign. She has invited singer Lizzo and the presenter Ellen DeGeneres to participate in the movement. These have not yet responded. Actor Ed Westwick has decided, in his turn, post his panel on Tuesday, 25 march, and has urged his fans to stay home. Mariah Carey is inspired by Millie Bobby Brown for her sign and posted a snapshot where she is accompanied by her children, Monroe and Moroccan. Brooke Shields, confined to her home, has since joined the movement and says that “the best thing to do is to stay at home.

*This article was originally published on 20 march 2020 has been the subject of an update.