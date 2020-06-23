Emma Watson does not believe at all in the fantasy of the ideal partner !

While Emma Watson defends the values that are LGBTQ+, the actress destroyed the traditional scheme and does not believe in the fantasy of the ideal partner.

Known for his fight next to LGBTQ+, Emma Watson is taking on the traditional scheme of the ideal partner. She doesn’t believe in it, and explains why. MCE gives more details.

No, she doesn’t believe in it ! According to Emma Watson, the fantasy of the ideal partner does not exist ! On the other hand, the actress does not have hairs on the tongue when speaking of romantic relationship current !

Interviewed by our colleagues from the “Teen Magazine “ Tuesday, march 31, the pretty brunette, 29 years, explains his vision on the traditional scheme of the couple. And explodes !

“The idea that relationships are supposed to be easy, and implicitly understandableand that they are made for each other, it is a**ry. It is impossible to “explains the star of Harry Potter.

Also, Emma Watson does not understand the fantasy of the ideal partner. So that heterosexual couples do not reach an agreement. The reason for this ? They are not equal to him !

Emma Watson greets the relationships LGBTQ+

For her, there is no doubt about it. The relationships LBGTQ+ are “healthier “. At least, they are the real discussions and distribution of tasks. Also, Emma Watson persists and signs !

“(…) That can be I don’t feel the need to have, or need if you follow the traditional stereotypes. “

In summary, these relationships “I agree that the things among themselves, in opposition to the budgets and the expectations that we have for them “. Therefore, the community of LGBT+ would be much more in advance. “

After Emma Watson was very much engaged in the struggle of a feminist, the company should take example on the couples LGBTQ+. “Cis relationships are models that help the“she says.

Also, the actress of 27 years says always “to be in a relationship with herself “. She refused to submit to the pressure imposed on women of 30 years old without a husband or children !

In effect, the young woman uses this expression to demonstrate to others that one can be alone but very happy up to now. And she proves it !

Tags : emma watson Emma Watson news – Emma Watson news – Emma Watson couple – Emma-Watson-instagram – Emma Watson relationship, Emma Watson sexy, Emma Watson private life