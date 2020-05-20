Emma Watson dressed up as Wonder Woman for the birthday of J. K. Rowling

The fans be reassured: between J. K. Rowling and Emma Watson, it’s solid. And their friendship, which began at the end of the 90s, is far to be stopped at the end of the saga of Harry Potter films.
On Wednesday, the british actress shared on Instagram a photo where she appears at the side of the famous writer and the actress Evanna Lynch, the interpreter of Luna Lovegood. A snapshot taken at a costume party, organized for the 54th anniversary of J. K. Rowling.
Wearing a long black dress and Stella McCartney, the “mom” of the famous sorcerer sports a make-up evil. Evanna Lynch was she in blackface strange cat, while Emma Watson has crept into the costume of Wonder Woman.
A first meeting at the castings
J. K. Rowling and Emma Watson met for the first time in 1999, while the young actress, aged just nine years old, and passed an audition for the role of Hermione Granger.
Supported by the famous writer, the young british actress had won the role that she then camped from 2001 to 2011, alongside Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint.