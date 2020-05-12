Emma Watson found J. K. Rowling’s for a costume party

Emma Watson has been reunited with his friend J. K. Rowling at an evening disguised on the anniversary of the author.

The perfect cliché for fans of”Harry Potter.” If the clap from the end of the saga film of the sorcerer has been given it is now eight years old, some of the actors have remained close. This is the case for Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) and Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), which are found in the great birthday party of J. K. Rowling, who turned 54 years old on July 31. They have kept strong ties of friendship and have been dating from time to time.

Happy to be back with his colleagues, Emma Watson has taken to share this moment with its 51 million subscribers in Instagram, on the same evening. On the photo, the three women were honored the evening disguised : the author displays a diabolical costume, when the two young actresses have opted for a feline look for one and look heroic to the other. In the caption, the actress of 29 years, wrote cheerfully : “Sexy and scary ! You have everything torn apart ! I send you all my love Jo. Happy birthday !! Special Mention to Evanna Lynch for being the perfect cat.”

In the comments, the fans were delighted to find the trio and have widely commented on the publication : “I’m crying of joy !”, “This photo has made my day !”, “You are sublime !”, can be read. Evanna Lynch was also surprise to see this photo on the profile of his friend : “I didn’t know this photo existed !!!”, she writes, not without joy.

