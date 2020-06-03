Emma Watson (Harry Potter) accused by users of not taking the movement #BlackLivesMatter seriously, she answers

Recently, Cole Sprouse spoke for the first time after having been arrested by the police during the protest anti-racism. Since a few days, lots of steps are organized in the United States and in the world to denounce racism after the tragic disappearance of George Floyd on the 25th of may. Since this sad event, a lot of stars have joined the movement #BlackLivesMatter among which Emma Watson who has shared on his account Instagram 3 black squares to support her. Following this, some internet users have accused the actress of 30 years of not taking the movement seriously : “Emma Watson, who takes time to change a black square so that it matches with its feed Instagram but who doesn’t publish a single link to donate or sign petitions is simply not well” could any one in particular to read. Facing several charges of this kind, Emma Watson took the floor.

emma watson taking time out of her day to edit a black square so that it fits her instagram feed at age THIRTY, but not posting a single link to donate/sign petitions just isn’t sitting right — alex (@billyselliot) June 2, 2020

Always on his account Instagram, the star ofHarry Potter was assured that it supported wholeheartedly the movement by sharing a long text : “There is so much racism in our past and our present which is not recognized or taken into account. White supremacy is one of the systems of hierarchy and domination, exploitation and oppression, closely linked to the company. As a white person, I took advantage of that. Even if we may think that as individuals we work hard to be anti-racist, we have to work harder to actively fight against structural and institutional racism that surrounds us. I am still learning the many ways in which I support, unconsciously, a system is structurally racist. Over the next few days, I will be using Instagram and Twitter to share links to resources that I found useful for my own research, learning, and listening. I see your anger, your sadness and your pain. I don’t know what it looks like, but this does not mean that I will not try”. A message that should reassure fans. Always on Emma Watson, check out the sad reason why she is against the idea of taking selfies with the fans.