Emma Watson (Harry Potter) be charmed by the natural, check out the qualities it takes to seduce her

No more secrecy ! The identity of the boyfriend of Emma Watson has finally been unveiled and it is the beautiful Leo Robinton, a young entrepreneur in california. If we still do not know the details of their meeting, the two lovebirds seemed very happy together. Very secret, they nevertheless prefer to live their romance away from prying eyes. Therefore, they take care to never discuss their relationship in public. However, and thanks to former declarations of the british actress, there was a small glimpse of the qualities that her man should certainly have. Honest, the star of the saga Harry Potter had already revealed the character traits that make crack in a man.

During an exclusive interview with the magazine Company in 2011, Emma Watson was thus stated : “I look for kindness, good manners, intelligence, confidence and someone who can make me laugh. On a more superficial level, I don’t really have a specific type of men. You could display photos of all the boys with whom I went out, and you would see that they are all different physically. You will maybe not believe me but in my eyes, personality is more important than the physical.” Now that that is said. And for even more info, check out what think the family of Emma Watson from her couple with Leo Robinton.