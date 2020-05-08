Emma Watson (Harry Potter) couple and happy, she provides a romantic trip with her man (PHOTOS)

If you thought that Tom Felton was still a chance of hitting on Emma Watson and end up in a relationship with his former co-star, he is nothing ! In reality, the british actress is no longer on the market single. Very secretive about her romance, the actress is photographed very rarely in the company of his beloved. For proof, it’s still unclear and the identity of the one beating his little heart. What is certain is that their relationship seems to be as passionate as it is strong. After New York, London or Italy, the two lovebirds flew to a sunny destination to celebrate Valentine’s day in beauty.

As you can see on these picturesEmma Watson and her mysterious boyfriend as they celebrated the 14 February to Formentera, a Spanish archipelago of the Balearic islands. In the program of their holiday ? A luncheon in head-to-head, but not anywhere ! The two lovers went to sail on the sea aboard a yacht. And after sunbathing, they took the opportunity to look at the pretty sunset, tenderly entwined. The perfect opportunity for the couple to find away from the madness of the media. Cute ! And for still more news on the inevitable, Hermione, check out the adorable reason why Emma Watson became a meme on Twitter.