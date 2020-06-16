Emma Watson (Harry Potter) embarrassed by the idea of kissing Rupert Grint ? Its surprising revelations

Recently, we have shared confidences cash of Daniel Radcliffe, who was disgusted by the idea of going out with Emma Watson, a duo that has in fact never exceeded the stage of mere friendship. As well as the interpreter of Harry Potter, the actress of 30 years has also forged close links with Rupert Grint, who plays Ron Weasley in the famous saga. Ultra-similar to the one that she considers as her brother, Emma Watson revealed in an interview with MTV a couple of years ago the discomfort that I had felt kissing his co-playersan anecdote is also surprising that funny.

You do not feel comfortable at all during the filming of the sequence, Emma Watson had said : “I was wondering ‘can I put the language or not ? I cover my teeth ? That is what I am doing ? I can go there in the first place ? Oh my God’. I ended up jumping on Rupert. I wanted so much that does not stop. The only good side is that we were both in the same boat. We used to say ‘Oh, my God, we have to do that, I don’t believe in that. It is really annoying. Too annoying’. So that I could comfort me in the fact that Rupert felt the same thing. We laughed the two. We were like children of 12 years that just can’t stay together”. We can imagine the scene!!! For more news about Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, to find out if Daniel Radcliffe is still too close to them.