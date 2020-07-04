Emma Watson (Harry Potter) for the role of Hermione Granger ? Her touching revelations

An incredible story ! Well, yes, the meltynautes, if you follow the actress since her debut, you know she has come a long way since the public has discovered her face down in the series Harry Potter. But did you know that the young man immediately had the impression that the role of Hermione Granger was the intention ? And if Emma Watson is always in a relationship with Leo Robinton, was in 2009 that the actress confessed how she was certain that she had to lend their characteristics to the character during an interview with Interview Magazine : “I loved the books, I was an absolute fan. And I had this feeling tenacious that the role belonged to me. I know this may sound crazy, but I knew from the first audition.”

Emma Watson in Harry Potter

It continues, saying : “From the beginning, they were looking for actors for all the other characters also, but I always knew that I was going to get the role of Hermione. It came so naturally. At this time, there can be a lot of myself in him. It was very similar. Of course, all this terrified my parents. There were thousands and thousands of girls who passed the test, and they were afraid of the reaction I would get if I décrochais not the paper. They wanted me to stay realistic, but I didn’t want to be. I was sure I was going to have the role.” Statements adorable, isn’t it ? Meanwhile, we know that Emma Watson was terrified at the idea of being a child star.