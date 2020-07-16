Emma Watson (Harry Potter) harassed by the press, even before the start of the filming of the saga, his confidences unexpected

Before you even start to turn on Harry Potter and known, Emma Watson has entrusted to you to be harassed by the press.

If we are to believe the revelation of Emma Watson, the young actress was destined for the role of Hermione Granger, a character that has completely changed the course of his life. From the age of 9 years, and over the years, this last shone on the big screen and has been shown through the various films of the saga that this role was made for her. However, the audition process was long and tedious, as had been entrusted to Emma during an interview with W Magazine in the year 2013 : “It was madness. I did eight auditions, and I stayed near the phone to wait for each call. When I was asked to make the ninth audition, I was like ‘Wow, 9 !'”. Still relatively unknown to the general public at this time, the young actress, however, has very quickly been harassed by the press.

Credit : Warner Bros



Emma Watson continues by returning to the moment in which she knew that she was Hermione Granger : “They called Me from the office of producer David Heyman, and he said that I was the candidate favorite” for the role. Before that I understand what ‘favorite’ meant, took a photo of Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and me, and has been circulated on the Internet saying that we had castés in Harry Potter”. While she had not yet begun to turn in the saga, the young Emma, unfortunately, had a bad surprise when you return home : “By the time I returned home, the press was waiting outside. We move directly into a hotel”the anonymity is lost since that day. For more information, you should know that Emma Watson said that he was sad not to have had an adolescence normal, because of Harry Potter.