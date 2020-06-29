Emma Watson (Harry Potter) in a relationship with Leo Robinton ? You have the answer

Contrary to speculation, Emma Watson is not in a relationship with Tom Felton, even if the actor interprets often the rumors. In reality, the british 30 years, presenting the perfect love with a Leo Robinton, a young entrepreneur in california. Very discreet, the two lovebirds have never expressed an opinion about their relationship. All that is known is that the family of the actress loves it and really thinks that he could be good for her. Adorable conversation piece ! But to force them to be secrets, internet users are questioning. The star of the saga Harry Potter frequent she is still his girlfriend, or she is new to the market of singles ? Here’s what that really is.

As you can see in this photo above, Emma Watson is alive and well even in a relationship with her boyfriend Leo Robinton. Always accomplices, the two lovers have been spotted together in Spain, this Thursday 25th of June 2020. In the occasion of an excursion with his friend, actor Luke Evans, the couple had a lunch at Es Torrent, a mediterranean restaurant located in Sant Josep de sa Talaia. Under the sun and feet in the sand, the group, without a doubt, has spent a pleasant time. In any case, the star is still enjoying their romance, and it’s a pleasure to see. And for more info, the editorial’ of melted to reveal everything you need to know about Leo Robinton, the boyfriend of Emma Watson.