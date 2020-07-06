Emma Watson (Harry Potter) in the role of Hermione Granger : he made some surprising revelations !

Hermione Granger is part of the main characters of the Harry Potter Saga. Is played by Emma Watson, who made things touching on the issue of casting, which allowed him to get the role.

Emma Watson hides behind the character of Hermione Granger from the November 14, 2001, the date of the output on the screens of Harry Potter and the philosopher’s stone. Being a huge fan of the novel came out four years ago, she had staked everything to get this role. The actress has even confessed that she knew that she had to interpret to Hermione Granger of the first hearing. The reason is that he had recognized in the skin of this character.

J. K Rowling sold the film rights of Harry Potter at Warner Bros a couple of years ago. So, in September of 2000 that the shooting of the first film took place, and it is also the first time that Emma Watson has appeared for the first time on the screens. Hermione Granger part of the main characters of the saga, has seen his career take-off in parallel with the global success of the film.

Always Emma Watson to believe that he has coveted the role of Hermione Granger, to such an extent that his mom was worried of her reaction if she ever has failed. Many of the girls, in fact, were cast in the film, but the fact that it is identified with this character has convinced the casteurs of the time. Your optimism has paid off because she got the role she wanted so much to win. This is a great boost to her film career.