Emma Watson (Harry Potter) in total disagreement with J. K. Rowling, she takes the word after his remarks that were considered transphobic

Recently, Emma Watson has been accused of not taking the movement Black Lives Matter seriously. Very quickly, the british actress has responded by reaffirming its support to the cause. But this is not the only important topic in which it is expressed. For some time, J. K. Rowling is in turmoil after the publication of a tweet considered transphobic. In these, the author of the saga of success Harry Potter the implication that only women can have their rules, you can deny the fact that the transgender or non-binary are also concerned. A skate that did not fail to react on the social networks. The interpreter of Hermione Granger has seized your account Twitter to express total disagreement in the face of these observations.

I want my trans followers know that I and many other people around the world see you, respect you and love you for who you are. — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) June 10, 2020

Emma Watson therefore, it has taken a position on the scandal surrounding J. K. Rowling. “Transgender people are who they say they are and they deserve to live their lives without having to be constantly challenged or they are told that they are not who they say they are. I want my followers are trans to know that I and many other people in the world see you, respect you and love you for who you are. I wish you a happy pride month” she writes in a series of messages before handing it in that she had made a donation to two charities, and invite your customers to do the same if they could. A response welcomed by the users of the internet. As well as that of Daniel Radcliffe, who has down J. K. Rowling for your comments controversial.