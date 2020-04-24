Emma Watson (Harry Potter) is forced to protect himself because of his profession as an actress too painful, his most touching confidences

There is not so long ago, Emma Watson is reunited with Tom Felton and the rest of the cast of Harry Potter on Instagram. Photos that have not failed to delight nostalgic fans of the fantasy saga. And for good reason, these are likely to have seen the british actress grow up before their eyes. A detail that sometimes has been complicated to manage for the main question, as some people find it hard to separate the actress from her character of Hermione Granger. In an interview with Interview Magazine in 2017, the young woman of 30 years was thus stated : “This is something with which I always struggled. When I become a character, people are supposed to understand that it is fiction. They must be able to separate myself from my role. And the fact that people are unaware of the details of my private life, it is my way of protecting my ability to do my job well.”

During the interview, Emma Watson also said how much she wished to pass on his well-being before everything else : “I know that I am under a microscope different, a certain level of oversight that I find very difficult sometimes. And often, the fear of doing things is overwhelming. Sometimes I am incredibly overwhelmed, and I feel oppressed or scared by the whole thing. But I know that if I let myself be overwhelmed by this fear, my life as an artist and a human being will be completed. (…) People were shocked when I decided to go back to school after Harry Potter, but I needed this break to explore who I am, without being in the spotlight. I love being able to make mistakes. Have the chance to get away was very important to me.” Of the most touching confidences. And for still more news, we offer you a return on the physical evolution of Emma Watson.