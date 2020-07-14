Emma Watson (Harry Potter) once at war with Kristen Stewart because Robert Pattinson ? This is what happened

The past month of April, the identity of the boyfriend of Emma Watson was unveiled. Obviously very in love and happy since I met this young man, this is due to the discretion that is shown when it comes to his private life and, more specifically, their love of life. If the actress of 30 years, is known for being very small, she had made at a time in the news in spite of it. The reason for this ? Emma would have flirted with Robert Pattinson at the time when he was in a relationship with Kristen Stewarta rumor that was making a lot of noise and had pushed the young woman to speak officially on this case.

Robert Pattinson

While it is a whisper that Emma Watson and Robert Pattinson I would share the poster of the film Dark Ark – who had previously been co-stars in the saga Harry Potter -, rumours at the time viewed of the day on the web, claiming that the interpreter of Hermione Granger flirtait with the star of Twilight. According to information collected by the magazine Marie Claire, a source would have even admitted that Kristen Stewart was crazy of jealousy : “Like all girls, Kristen can be very jealous and possessive, and in her mind Emma poses a threat.” In the Face of these rumors overwhelming, the spokesperson Emma had expressed, and he stated that this information was totally fabricated and absurd and that it was not cold between the two actresses. Here we are reassured ! It’s always about Emma Watson, do you know if the comment of Daniel Radcliffe on his kiss was embarrassed.