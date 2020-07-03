Emma Watson (Harry Potter) ready to become a mom ? His rare confidences about his private life

Love is in the air in Hollywood ! You may not know, but Emma Watson is now in a relationship with Leo Robinton, a contractor in california was 30 years of age. Yes, the star of the saga Harry Potter no longer a heart to take. And, according to rumors in the people of the area, the family of the actress is completely in love with his new star. Everything is for the best in the sentimental life of the beautiful british. Plans to have children ? The unforgettable Hermione Granger had already answered this question and the principle of melted reveals what she thinks.

In an exclusive interview with the magazine Company in 2011, Emma Watson had not hesitated to make confidences about his private life. When the reporter asked if she had found a home in the next few years, the actress has confessed without detour : “I have family values, very strong and I really hope that this will be part of my future. I hope to be a mother and have my own family some day.” Adorable confidences and crack the Canvas. Before discovering the boils, those little pieces of cabbage, you are going to reveal to you the qualities that you need to seduce Emma Watson.