Emma Watson (Harry Potter) sad not to have had an adolescence normal, due to the series ? His most touching confidences

Recently, the editorial’ of melted sharing all these fun facts you didn’t know about the saga of Harry Potter, signed by J. K Rowling. Yes, years after the release of the film, the fashion is always waiting for you, what the delight of the actors who have contributed greatly to the success of this classic when they were at the time as the children. Take Emma Watson, who played Hermione was only 11 years old when the movie Harry Potter at the School of Wizards is released before doing the next. In sum, the actress spent part of her childhood and adolescence in the setsa period of time she would have liked to live as any other young man his age.

Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint in Harry Potter

Has an opportunity for an exchange with The Telegraph in 2007, Emma Watson I was back in the east of the teen’s normal that she has not had : “Sometimes, the fact that I’ve never really been a teenager that I lack, because I’m Hermione for so long.” The actress had also revealed to the media Mirror what she felt growing up in the spotlight: “It is shameful to see me through the difficult stages of growth, my hair was just enormous ! I spent more time in my life to be someone other than myself”, confidences of touch that only strengthen the admiration of the fans of the interpreter of Hermione. Still in relation to Emma Watson, these statements sow the seeds of doubt and suggest that Rupert Grint was captivated by the actress on the set of Harry Potter.