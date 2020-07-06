Emma Watson (Harry Potter) that you are looking for, check out the actor of the saga that was secretly for her

To believe in its statements that plant the seeds of doubt, Rupert Grint was captivated by Emma Watson in the series of the franchise of Harry Potter. And it is not the only one ! Tom Felton, also, have had a great heart for his co-star at the time. A feeling was more than mutual. Oh, yes, the unforgettable Hermione Granger was, in turn, the interpreter of Draco Malfoy. But Cupid has, obviously, did not stop there. Another member of the cast of the fantasy saga was also under the charm of the british actress. This is Matthew Lewis, known for having played the role of the sorcerer Neville Londubat.

In an interview with the magazine Seventeen in 2018, Matthew Lewis he had revealed his bit in love with Emma Watson : “I probably had fallen in love with Emma Watson for a couple of years, until he was 13 or 14 years of age – something like that. He never passed anything anyway. It has never given anything”. Confidences unexpected, that will undoubtedly be the reaction of the fans. Anyway, the two celebrities are now friends and happy for each one of its side. Matthew Lewis is married to the blogger american Angela Jones, while Emma Watson is in a relationship with her lover, the businessman Leo Robinton.