Emma Watson (Harry Potter) very close to Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint on the set of the saga ? His most touching confidences

Then we revealed the sad reason why Emma Watson is against the idea of taking selfies with the fans, the beginning of melty fell on ancient and touching confidences of the actress. You know, without a doubt, the young woman became famous thanks to her role as Hermione Granger in the saga Harry Potter. At the time, on a shoot, she met Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint, which are also the main characters of the films. For nearly ten years, the three players have played together and they are seen to grow and evolve. It has created linkages and in an interview for the magazine Onein 2003, Emma Watson was back on the relationship she had with Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint.

Emma Watson had said to our brethren : "It is more than friends, they became like brothers. Or sisters, I don't know… (laughter) In fact, I do not see them as normal boys. I mean, I can't imagine myself going out with one of them. For me, they are like my best friends. I can laugh and talk about everything with them without any taboo. I really love a lot". This is an adorable statement at the time, had the pleasure of the principal involved.