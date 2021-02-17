Emma Watson has always been very attracted to bad boys!

Emma Watson is making a name for herself. His love stories intrigue Internet users. She even admits to having a soft spot for bad boys.

From an early age, the Harry Potter star was in the spotlight. Not easy to live, then.

In fact, Daniel Radcliffe’s girlfriend wanted to reveal a little more about it. She then gives details about her sexuality. And the least we can say is that the young woman surprised the Web.

EMMA WATSON OPENS UP ABOUT HER ATTRACTION TO BAD BOYS

The beautiful Emma Watson has thus lifted the veil on many mysteries. Even if his sexuality is no longer a secret for anyone. The movie star remains very discreet about her romantic relationships.

Today very happy in love, she did not live a very simple love life. Like many for that matter.

Hermione Granger’s performer then seems to be spinning the perfect love with Leo Robinson. Rumor has it that the two lovebirds are engaged.

And this great love story, Emma Watson took a long time to live. And for good reason, she admits that she didn’t make the right choices in her love past.

In 2014, the 30-year-old actress spoke in an interview for ELLE. She explains that she had a great attraction for bad boys. Not easy, then.

During the filming of Charlie’s World, the actress was struck by a line: “We accept the love we think we deserve.” So Emma Watson thought a lot about that sentence.

She then explains: “I guess it resonated in me. That sentence was sort of an awareness where I was like, ‘Ok, I have a responsibility to myself.’

So these words allowed Emma Watson to question herself. And it seems that the impact is very significant.

Moreover, it is not impossible that the beautiful actress will soon announce her engagement to the chosen one of her heart. Case to follow then.