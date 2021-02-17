Emma Watson has changed her hair look many times!

Over the years, Emma Watson has changed a lot in hair. The beauty has opted for many changes of look!

Over the years, Emma Watson has become a truly unmissable actress. And the least we can say is that it has changed a lot since its debut in Harry Potter. This is also the case in terms of its looks.

In 2001, Emma Watson made her name with her role as Hermione Granger in Harry Potter. At that time, the little girl showed up with long blond hair and voluminous. Soon after, she showed up with curly hair.

But after her role in the hit saga, Emma Watson opted for many hair changes. And the least we can say is that all the hairstyles really fit him perfectly. His fans validate every time.

In 2010, the young woman decided to break her image as a little witch. Shortly after the release of the latest Harry Potter film, she completely changed her look. She opted for a sublime boyish haircut.

A radical change that really marked the end of his role in Harry Potter. On the other hand, the pretty blonde had to face criticism from some haters. Many have struggled with this change of look.

Emma Watson also loved it. She said on social media: “It’s amazing. I love it! I’ve wanted to do this for years. It’s the most liberating thing I’ve ever done! » .

EMMA WATSON MAKES A SPLASH WITH HER FANS WITH HER HAIRCUTS

As our colleagues at Voici report, Emma Watson also caused a sensation in Paris in 2017. She had opted for a low bun. It must be said that buns are clearly his trademark. She loves them.

Emma Watson opts for all styles of the bun. To break the serious side of her hairstyle, she often leaves a few strands fallen on her face. And the least we can say is that it really does its little effect.

With her hair looks, the actress never misses an opportunity to charm her fans. With her thin face and freckles, she is always unanimous on social media.

It is also on her Instagram account that the young woman unveils her new cuts to the delight of her fans. On the platform, the beautiful had also displayed with a very short fringe. This is the baby fringe.

In the comments, several fans of the actress had not hesitated to compliment her. One thing is for sure, she had been unanimous and sensational with her subscribers. This cup had become fashionable with many stars.

Now Emma Watson also appears with long Venetian blonde hair!