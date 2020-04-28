Emma Watson has offered a few clarifications on the expression of the viral ” be in a relationship with yourself “

Emma Watson is entrusted on his recent comments and on the fact that it considers itself to currently ‘ in a relationship with herself “.

actress and activist of 29 years has coined the phrase "self-partnered" (in a relationship with yourself) in an interview with British Vogue in November.

The former star of the saga Harry Potter has mentioned having learned to be single and happy when the subject of the pressures imposed on women to the approach of the thirties has been referred to.

" It took me a lot of time, but I am very happy [d'être célibataire]. I call it to be in a relationship with oneself ", she confided to the magazine.

The phrase immediately caught the attention of the world media and has caused a lot of reactions.

Emma Watson has since clarified his remarks.

She explained what she meant by “be in a relationship with yourself” during an interview with E! for “The Rundown” on the occasion of the premiere of the film The Girls of doctor March that took place in Los Angeles on Sunday.

“It is mostly the relationship you have with yourself and the fact that they don’t feel incomplete just because you are single “, she says.

It has also been entrusted to be surprised by the strong reactions following a comment ” made like that “.

“I really responded to it like that, without thinking that it would take on such proportions “, she says.

“And I woke up the next morning with tons of messages on my phone. All my friends were sending me messages saying : ‘In a relationship with yourself ?’ This is crazy.”

She is surprised by all this attention unexpected, but entrusts it to be “delighted that some people feel stronger” because of this comment.

In the past, Emma Watson has attended the financial analyst columbia, Jay Barrymore, and the manager of the Silicon Valley, Mack Knight.

The reaction of the media, remember the media storm surrounding the now famous separation aware of Gwyneth Paltrowa expression coined to describe his separation agreement with her ex-husband Chris Martin in 2014 after 10 years of marriage.