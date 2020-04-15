Emma Watson : her 30 best looks to celebrate its 30 years !

The actress and activist-English-Emma Watson celebrates the April 15, 2020 30 years. The opportunity to return in images on his love for the latest looks in black and white.

In shooting, on the red carpet as in real life, Emma Watson has fun with decline outfits all in the contrasts. The one that discovery to the screen in 2001 with the release of Harry Potter and the sorcerer’s stone, grown since his debut a taste for fashion ambivalent to the border between the shadow and the light. Has the image of her career, where she juggles roles in films to the public at large, such as Thehas beauty and The Beastor, more recently, the 4 daughters of doctor March and commitments of feminists at the UN Women, the actress finds its balance through this ambiguity.

Emma Watson, the actress committed

In 2014, just after he received his degree in letters at the prestigious american university of Brown, Emma Watson even puts in brackets his film career to develop different projects activists. She participates primarily in He For Shea solidarity campaign for gender equality devised by the united nations Women, inviting men to support the fighting feminist. Two years later, driven by his love for literature, she throws Our Shared Shelfhis own club, reading feminist and digital which has today over 230 000 members across the world. Since then, the actress born in Paris, highlights, twice a month, the work of a writer engaged.

