Emma Watson: her lookalike Ella Norton copied by a surfer on TikTok!

American actress Emma Watson and her lookalike Ella Norton inspired a 32-year-old American TikTokeuse, a fan of Britney Spears.

On Instagram, actress Emma Watson’s lookalike Ella Norton went viral for their resemblance. A surfer on TikTok is inspired by her success!

Be careful, you’ll see trouble! In the world, we all have a lookalike. ActressEmma Watson could claim to have already found it!

Indeed, a certain Ella Norton, 17 years old, looks like two drops of water to the one who plays Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter saga. We assure you that it’s true!

Just take a look at his Instagram account to find out. The young woman is the spitting image of the actress! So much so that Ella Norton has gained popularity because of their resemblance.

Thus, our colleagues at Bored Panda were quick to question him. The student said: “I’m told I’ve been like her since I was a little girl. But I never thought I’d look like him enough to make the buzz. »

Because yes, Ella Norton is a huge success! On the social network Reddit, users have fun sticking her photos to that of Emma Watson to compare them.

Everyone agrees that they are one and the same. So, you have to believe that this buzz gave Ella Norton a lot of ideas.

EMMA WATSON GIVES IDEAS TO HER LOOKALIKE

Indeed, Ella Norton could continue to stage this resemblance in the coming months. His only goal? Make Emma Watson’sfan-base vibrate.

« So far, I’ve really only done Hermione in cosplay, but I intend to start playing on the Belle side of Beauty and the Beast and Meg of Little Women,” she said.

Before going on: “I’ve never done professional cosplay before, but I really want to be interested in it and go to many conventions.”

An amazing story that inspired a 32-year-old American woman. On TikTok, the young woman has fun at… look like Britney Spears to meet the same success as Ella Norton.

Thus, the woman named Pi DuVal puts herself in the shoes of BriBri to make her fans vibrate. With effective make-up, mythical costumes like his red jumpsuit or his flight attendant uniform, the illusion is crazy!

However, Pi Duval refuses to take himself seriously. In reality, she imitates Britney Spears for fun. Unlike Ella Norton, who looks like Emma Watson in the natural.

“I grew up listening to you and you had a huge and positive impact on my life,” said the new TikTok star. It is time to stop shaming women to be women and let them be themselves. It’s time to support women. »