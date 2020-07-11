Emma Watson: Her passion for fashion green date in the Harry Potter films – the People

Emma Watson began to take an interest in fashion that is respectful with the environment when she was in college. The actress revealed that she is preparing promotional tours and premieres of the Harry Potter films, her interest in fashion that is respectful with the environment began.
“I am interested in sustainability in the fashion world as (…) the period in which he was doing press junkets and promotional tours of Harry Potter. It started from my 12 years, said: Vogue.com, adding that she was motivated. to learn more, thanks to one of his teachers. In school, I’m particularly interested in the modality of fair trade and renewable sources of energy, under the direction of a geography teacher that really inspired me.”
She also explained that the sustainability in the fashion it was “a problem of the first order”, and urged the women to help put an end to fast fashion. “It is also a feminist issue. It is estimated that approximately 80% of the workers of the textile industry in all over the world are women between the ages of 18 to 35 years of age, he said. We have to make decisions and it is necessary to take measures to reinvent itself and re-configure in a positive way about what we do and how we do it.”
In her interview, she also shared her brand of sustainable and ethical choice, revealing that the american brand, Christy Dawn was one of his favorites. “Everything that is vintage ! Reuse, recycle, and refer to the clothes that already exist is the thing more durable that you can make as a consumer. I recently put in the light of vintage shops, Black-owned very large on my Instagram, he added. If you need to buy something new, I love the summer dresses and combinations of Christy Dawn. The designer and founder of the brand, Christy, is amazing.”
The Cover Of The Media
Created: 11.07.2020, 17h46
// Handler to reset the timer on each notification
var timeoutHandle;
function setMessageBox(message, boxclass) {
$("#messageBox").hide();
$("#messageBox").html(message);
$("#messageBox").removeClass("warning error success").addClass(boxclass);
$("#messageBox").fadeIn(1500);
///////////////////////////////////////////////////
function commentsForm_login_noFb() {
var fbFormN_email = $.trim($("#fbFormN_email_login").val());
var fbFormN_password = $.trim($("#fbFormN_password_login").val());
var fbForm_customerId = $.trim($("#fbForm_customerId").val());
var hasErrors = false;
var emailRegObj = /^([a-zA-Z0-9_.-])+@([a-zA-Z0-9_.-])+.([a-zA-Z])+([a-zA-Z])+/;
///////////////////////////////////////////////////
function commentsForm_phone_change() {
var fbFormN_email_phone_chnage = $.trim($("#fbFormN_email_phone_chnage").val());
var fbFormN_telephone_change = $.trim($("#fbFormN_telephone_change").val());
var fbFormN_password_phone_chnage = $.trim($("#fbFormN_password_phone_chnage").val());
var fbForm_customerId = $.trim($("#fbForm_customerId").val());
var fbFormN_email_phone_chnage = $.trim($("#fbFormN_email_phone_chnage").val());
var fbFormN_telephone_change = $.trim($("#fbFormN_telephone_change").val());
var fbFormN_password_phone_chnage = $.trim($("#fbFormN_password_phone_chnage").val());
var fbForm_customerId = $.trim($("#fbForm_customerId").val());
///////////////////////////////////////////////////
function commentsForm_phone_change_sms_verify() {
var fbFormN_email_phone_chnage = $.trim($("#fbFormN_email_phone_chnage").val());
var fbFormN_telephone_change = $.trim($("#fbFormN_telephone_change").val());
var fbFormN_password_phone_chnage = $.trim($("#fbFormN_password_phone_chnage").val());
var fbFormN_sms_change_Ver = $.trim($("#fbFormN_sms_change_Ver").val());
var fbForm_customerId = $.trim($("#fbForm_customerId").val());
function auto_login_email(data) {
$(".commentFBlogin").hide();
$(".commentOhnelogin").hide();
var html = '';
var name = data.user.first_name +' '+ data.user.last_name;
html += 'Bienvenue, '+ name +' ';
html += 'Soumettre Commentaire';
html += 'Déconnecter ';
html += 'Gérer le profil';
html += '';
html += '';
$("#commentLoggedInEmail").html(html);
set_logged_in_cookie(data);
$("#commentLoggedInEmail").show();
}
///////////////////////////////////////////////////
function commentsForm_send_noFb() {
var fbForm_message = $.trim($("#fbForm_message").val());
fbForm_message = fbForm_message.replace(/&/g, "+");
var fbForm_uri = $.trim($("#fbForm_uri").val());
var fbForm_storyId = $.trim($("#fbForm_storyId").val());
var fbForm_ip = $.trim($("#fbForm_ip").val());
var is_logged_in = false;
if ($("#is_logged_in").length) {
is_logged_in = true;
}
var fbFormN_firstName = $.trim($("#fbFormN_firstName").val());
var fbFormN_surname = $.trim($("#fbFormN_surname").val());
var fbFormN_zip = $.trim($("#fbFormN_zip").val());
var fbFormN_location = $.trim($("#fbFormN_location").val());
var fbFormN_email = $.trim($("#fbFormN_email").val());
var fbForm_msgID = $.trim($("#fbForm_msgID").val()); // if this value is > 0, its a reply-to-another-comment message
if ($("#fbFormN_password").length) {
var fbFormN_password = $.trim($("#fbFormN_password").val());
}
if ($("#fbFormN_password_confirm").length) {
var fbFormN_password_confirm = $.trim($("#fbFormN_password_confirm").val());
}
var fbFormN_gotcha = $.trim($("#fbFormN_gotcha").val());
var hasErrors = false;
var messageReg = fbForm_message.length > 1;
var nameReg = !(fbFormN_firstName.match(/[*]/)) && !(fbFormN_surname.match(/[*]/)) && fbFormN_firstName.length > 1 && fbFormN_surname.length > 1;
// dont check for ZIP, cause of foreign countries
//var locReg = !(fbFormN_zip.match(/[*]/)) && !(fbFormN_location.match(/[*]/)) && fbFormN_zip.length > 1 && fbFormN_location.length > 1;
var locReg = !(fbFormN_location.match(/[*]/))&& fbFormN_location.length > 1;
var emailRegObj = /^([a-zA-Z0-9_.-])+@([a-zA-Z0-9_.-])+.([a-zA-Z])+([a-zA-Z])+/; // /^([a-zA-Z0-9_.-+])+@(([a-zA-Z0-9-])+.)+([a-zA-Z0-9]{2,4})+$/;
var password_params = '';
///////////////////////////////////////////////////
function commentsForm_send_email() {
var fbForm_message = $.trim($("#fbForm_message").val());
fbForm_message = fbForm_message.replace(/&/g, "+");
var fbForm_uri = $.trim($("#fbForm_uri").val());
var fbForm_storyId = $.trim($("#fbForm_storyId").val());
var fbForm_customerId = $.trim($("#fbForm_customerId").val());
var fbForm_ip = $.trim($("#fbForm_ip").val());
var login_email_token = $.trim($("#login_email_token").val());
var is_logged_in = false;
if ($("#is_logged_in").length) {
is_logged_in = true;
}
var fbFormN_email = $.trim($("#login_email_email").val());
var fbForm_msgID = $.trim($("#fbForm_msgID").val()); // if this value is > 0, its a reply-to-another-comment message
var fbFormN_gotcha = $.trim($("#fbFormN_gotcha").val());
///////////////////////////////////////////////////
///////////////////////////////////////////////////
// some jquery UI functions
function fbLoginDisplay(loginState) {
$(document).ready(function(){
if (loginState == true) {
$(".notloggedToFacebook").hide();
$(".loggedToFacebook").show();
$('#commentsForm_send_noFb').hide();
$('#commentsForm_send').show();
$("#fbCommentPublishCheckbox").show();
$(".recommendCommentFacebook").show();
}
else {
$(".loggedToFacebook").hide();
$(".notloggedToFacebook").show();
$('#commentsForm_send').hide();
$('#commentsForm_send_noFb').show();
$("#fbCommentPublishCheckbox").hide();
$(".recommendCommentFacebook").hide();
if ($("#commentLoggedInEmail").length) {
$("#commentLoggedInEmail").show();
}
}});
}
///////////////////////////////////////////////////
function fbDomInsert(username, uid, token) {
$(document).ready(function(){
$("#fbUserRealName").html(username);
var imgHtml= "";
$("#fbUserProfilePicture").html(imgHtml);
$("#fbForm_realName").val(username);
$("#fbForm_userId").val(uid);
$("#fbForm_userToken").val(token);
});
}
///////////////////////////////////////////////////
function loginDrop() {
$(document).ready(function(){
$('#commentLogin').slideDown();
$("textarea#fbForm_message").attr("rows", 6);
$("#commentsForm_send").removeAttr("disabled");
$("#commentsForm_send_noFb").attr("disabled", "");
$("#commentsForm_send_email").removeAttr("disabled");
$("#fbForm_message").val("");
$('#fbForm_message').removeAttr("onclick");
});
}
///////////////////////////////////////////////////
function doOnFbConnect() {
$(".recommendCommentFacebook").show(); // for comments below: display checkbox to choose if recommended comments get published on facebook
}
///////////////////////////////////////////////////
function log(msg){
if (typeof console === 'undefined') {
return false;
} else {
return true;
}
}
/////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
/////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
/////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
// main
// fb auth
var fbAccessToken = '';
var fbUserID = '';
var fbUserName = '';
FBcomments.initFb();
var nnFBloggedIn = check_nnCookie();
if (nnFBloggedIn == true) {
fbLoginDisplay(true);
// Bind to set the fadeout of form labels when clicked or focused
$('.sbsLabel label').each(function () {
var thisFor = $(this).attr('for');
var thisClass = $(this).attr('class');
inputFocus(thisFor, thisClass);
});
// some form display handling
$('#disclaimerButtonShow').bind('click', function(){
$('.disclaimerText').show();
$('#disclaimerButtonShow').css('display','none');
$('#disclaimerButtonHide').css('display','inline');
});
$('#disclaimerButtonHide').bind('click', function(){
$('.disclaimerText').hide();
$('#disclaimerButtonHide').css('display','none');
$('#disclaimerButtonShow').css('display','inline');
});
// display login data on start
if ($("#fbUserRealName").html()) {
if ($("#fbUserRealName").html().length >= 2){ // && $("textarea#fbForm_message").attr("rows") > 2
$("#fbCommentPublishCheckbox").show();
}
}
// clear textarea
$("#fbForm_message").val('');
// submit buttons , disable on on reload
$("#commentsForm_send").attr("disabled", "true");
$("#commentsForm_send_noFb").attr("disabled", "true");
// set checkboxes
$('#fbForm_publishOnFB').attr('checked', true);
$('.recommendCommentPublishOnFb').attr('checked', true);
$('#disclaimerConfirmBtn').attr('checked', false);
// fixes a tiny bug: if values are prefilled on reload they should not be grey
var myFbFormIds = ['fbFormN_firstName', 'fbFormN_surname', 'fbFormN_zip', 'fbFormN_location', 'fbFormN_email', 'fbFormN_password', 'fbFormN_password_confirm'];
for (var ii=0;ii < myFbFormIds.length; ii++) {
if ($("https://www.lematin.ch/#"+myFbFormIds[ii]).length) {
if (!($("https://www.lematin.ch/#"+myFbFormIds[ii]).val().match(/[*]/))) {
$("https://www.lematin.ch/#"+myFbFormIds[ii]).css('color','#000000');
};
}
}
$('.comment_signup_form_toggle').live('click', function(){
$('#comment_signup_form').toggle('slow');
$('#comment_login_form').toggle('slow');
return false;
});
$('.comment_form_forgot_password').live('click', function(){
$('#comment_password_reset_form').toggle('slow');
$('#comment_login_form').toggle('slow');
return false;
});
$('.emailLogoutButton').live('click', function() {
delete_cookie('comment_login_details_email');
$("#commentLoggedInEmail").html('');
$("#manageAccount").html('');
$("#commentLoggedInEmail").hide();
$(".commentFBlogin").show();
$(".commentOhnelogin").show();
});
$('#show_update_phone').live('click', function() {
$("#commentLoggedInEmail").html('');
$("#manageAccount").html('');
$("#commentLoggedInEmail").hide();
$("#comment_login_form").hide();
$("#change_phonenumber").show();
$(".commentOhnelogin").show();
});
$('#commentsForm_send_email').live('click', function() {
if (commentNotSent) {
commentsForm_send_email();
}
});
$('#emailManageAccount').live('click', function () {
var customer_id = $.trim($("#fbForm_customerId").val());
var login_email_email = $.trim($("#login_email_email").val());
var login_email_token = $.trim($("#login_email_token").val());
jQuery.ajax({ type: "POST",
dataType: "json",
cache: false,
url: "/community/talkback_ajax.html",
async: true,
data: "action=login_manage_account&customer_id="+customer_id+"&email="+encodeURIComponent(login_email_email)+"&token="+login_email_token,
error: function(){ },
success: function(data){
if (data.code == 0) {
setMessageBox(data.message, data.addclass);
}
else if (data.code == 1) {
$('#manageAccount').html(data.message);
$('#manageAccount').show();
}
}
});
});
});
[*]