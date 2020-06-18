Emma Watson, his new position in a French company

Thanks to their struggle and their activism, Emma Watson has just won a position of responsibility in the heart of a company of French luxury.

Their militancy and their commitment to the preservation of the planet have captivated France, and in particular the luxury group Kering, who has decided to work with him. Emma Watson has joined the luxury industry, which includes the brands Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, and many others, as a director. “Kering is proud to announce that Emma Watson joined the board of directors along with John Liu, and Tidjane Thiam,” announced the Group on Tuesday 16 June 2020. It is more, precisely as the Chairman of the sustainability Committee of the board of directors that the actress of 30 years of age, may exercise, in a decision approved by the board in march of last year.

In your site and their social networks, the Group points to the diversity of the three new recruits, thanks to their “experience and varied skills”, will bring enrichment of the work of the Board of Directors. “This is going to benefit from his contribution to the reflection on the definition of the orientation of the strategy of the Group,” he wrote.

“Exceptional talent”

The President and ceo of the Group, François-Henri Pinault, welcomed the arrival of these figures, the activism, the rating of their skills and of their respective course d'”invaluable contribution to the reflections of the Board of Directors”. “Collective intelligence is the result of the diversity of opinions and the richness provided by the different experiments are crucial for the future of our organization, and I am proud to be able to count on our team of exceptional talent “, he concluded.

The industry of luxury has full confidence that the interpreter of Hermione in the saga of “Harry Potter”, that represents beautifully the values transmitted by Kering, whose purpose is to work in “sustainable and responsible”. The characterization of “a pioneer in the action in favor of the ethical fashion”, the Group exposes its qualities as a speaker and activist, that makes you the perfect candidate for this position.

The new co-operator of Emma Watson, John Liu, is a business woman called in 2017 as one of the 100 most influential personalities in the world”, according to “Time Magazine” thanks to their innovative ideas, their level of education and activism. They are accompanied by Tidjane Thiam, a specialist in economics and finance, winner of the title of “Banker of the year” two times (2018 and 2019), according to “Euromoney“. In particular, he was director of Credit Suisse.

Has to read also : “Once there was…, Emma Watson”