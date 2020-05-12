Emma Watson: “I’m in a relationship with myself”

Single, Emma Watson? Maybe, but not that. Questioned about her status in love by the british version of the magazine “Vogue“the actress has clearly challenged our way of perceiving those who are not in couple. “I’ve never believed in the formula “I am single and happy,” she says. I thought it was the glib answer. It took me a lot of time, but I am very happy to be alone.”

That which owes its celebrity to the character of Hermione in the saga “Harry Potter” and added that she preferred to call it “a self-partnership”. “I’m in a relationship with myself, I prefer to call it “self-help partnership” rather than celibacy,” said the young woman of 29 years.

The weight of social pressure

The star, currently at the poster of the film “Little Women” has also referred to the multiple pressures that weigh on women at the approach of the thirties. “In celebrating my 29 years, I suddenly felt very stressed and anxious, she says. I understood that it was due to the influx of the subliminal messages that surround us suddenly.” And to add:

“If you haven’t built a house, if you don’t have a husband or baby, if you don’t have a place incredibly safe and stable in your career, or if you’re still trying to figure out some things… a Whole bunch of anxiety accumulates”.

She had never thought about it before, but found itself suddenly having to manage the projections of the company on his own existence. “Every age probably has a lot of pressure, but at 30 years old, there is still this voice is the invisible that tells you that you must store and know what you want in life,” she concludes.

In peace… and silence

Since his break-up with rugby player Matt Janney, Emma Watson jealously protects its partners and mediates most of its relations. In 2017, interviewed by “Vogue UK”, she was then qualified this separation of”horrible”. “I felt really uncomfortable, explained it then. Even before the end of this love story, I participated in a retreat to silence. I need to know how it was going to be to be alone in the house with me.” A way of life, which, obviously, has totally conquered since.

To receive the latest articles for Femina, sign up for the newsletter.