Emma Watson in a relationship with a former student of Glee ?

Emma Watson fréquenterait-a former star of the series Glee ? This is the rumor that overwhelms the actress of Harry Potter.

Emma Watson, new couple ? According to recent rumors, the star of the big screen flirterait with a former student of Glee ! MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

As rumorsabout Emma Watson ! It must be said that the actress who has just celebrated his 30 years caused much ink to flow.

Rather discreet about his private life, the star of Harry Potter even makes a low profile on the social networks. The fans are therefore on the lookout for know who shares his life.

According to the recent chattering about it, Emma Watson would have now a flirt… And it would not anyone else’s.

The one who has shared the screen alongside Daniel Radcliff fréquenterait a star Glee ! They would have been seen arm-over-arm-under to a concert in Los Angeles.

And this idyll would have started shortly after the night of the Oscars. It is none other than Chord Overstreet, lead singer, and comedian the musical series to success.

Emma Watson would be in a relationship with a former student of Glee !

Emma Watson: her hot date with Chord Overstreet, panic the press

“It’s crazy, but yes, they had a date, even if Emma Watson is that this is a secret “, then would have said a source Page Sixa duck eager for gossip. “They had a friendly relationship, but they are not a couple “continues to the same source.

“And for good reason, Emma Watson is single for a little while. At the end of the year 2017, she is separated from her ex, William Knight, a patron of the Silicon Valley “.

As to her secret garden that she wishes to preservethat camped the role of Hermione Granger has been rather clear. Last year, she said Vanity Fair : “I can’t talk about my boyfriend in an interview, and then believe that a paparazzi will not take a photo under my nose ; you can’t have both “.

