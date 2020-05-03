Emma Watson in a relationship with a mysterious stranger, one knows more

A new romance ! Well, yes, the meltynautes, a few days ago, the unforgettable Hermione Granger in the saga Harry Potter has been seen in the arms of a mysterious stranger. Separated from the brother of Alicia Keys, the young woman seems to have already remade his life. Unfortunately, Emma Watson is still not in a relationship with Tom Felton, and fans have cried out to the scandal, so they had believed their dream become reality when they had appeared together in crime and … in your pajamas ! But then, where is the pretty brunette with her new sweetheart ? If his identity still remains a secret, there is one thing however that we can deduce easily snaps that have recently made the rounds of the web.

And this is the site Refinery 29 that points the finger at the fact that the actress and her boyfriend are very close on the images to the point that it seems clear that they are together for some time. But then, the young woman is about to formalize their relationship ? Not so sure when we know that in 2017, the actress had been clear on this subject : “In Hollywood, I’ve noticed that when one goes out with someone, we immediately think that this is one way of promoting a film, it becomes a circus. I would hate that the person I am with think it’s part of a show.” In the meantime, Emma Watson and Tom Felton would they be put as a couple ?