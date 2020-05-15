Emma Watson in Paris for equality between women and men

Friday, Emma Watson was in Paris to attend for a new meeting around the equality of women and men, headed by the State secretary Marlène Schiappa.

Emma Watson is continuing her fight for a better world. Friday 10 may, the actress of 29 years was back to Paris for a new meeting of the advisory Council for equality between women and men. In particular surrounded by the secretary of State in charge of equality between women and men and the fight against discrimination Marlène Schiappa, Emma Watson and the other 34 members of the council, chaired by two Nobel peace prize, the Congolese Denis Mukwege and the Iraqi Nadia Murad, has released a report identifying the best laws for the rights of women.

Marlène Schiappa and his G7 counterparts have signed a declaration “making gender equality a global cause,” and pledged to adopt common laws in the next G7 summit in August in Biarritz. “No country in the world has achieved equality between women/men, and none of them can achieve it alone,” defended Mrs. Schiappa during the signing ceremony that closed two days of a meeting at ministerial level held in Paris and Bondy. “This declaration marks the ambition to farm to make the equality of women/men a great global cause, after the president has declared a major cause of his action,” said the secretary of State. The G7 countries are committed to adopt at least one act of “partnership of Biarritz” – collection of proposals, identifying “the best laws” for the rights of women in the world – which will be submitted at the summit (24-26 August). Among the priorities identified : the fight against gender-based violence and sexual, the support to the education of women, their economic empowerment, notably in Africa through support to entrepreneurship, as well as the fight against cyber-harassment.

“ We urge the leaders of the G7 to be as brave as the women and girls who are every day “

Adorned with a blue set Teatum Jones to the registration committed (“the role of the artist is to make revolution irresistible”), Emma Watson has made a mark in giving a speech. On Instagram, the English star has also issued a message reflecting on the discourse held during the day. “We urge the G7 leaders to be as brave as the women and girls who are every day. We expect the States of the G7 that they adopt a matter of urgency, fully implement and fund the legislative frameworks, the most ambitious in the fight against gender-based violence against women in order to create a world that is equitable, secure and dignified life for their constituents. This goes beyond politics, left and right. We are simply asking the member States to protect the universal human rights and be the leaders that we know they can be. As human beings, do not be passive spectators of the attacks and setbacks that we find all around us and, every day, of the rights of women in the world – to be active participants to help us make progress,” he wrote.