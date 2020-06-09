Emma Watson in the fight against racism !

On his account Instagram, Emma Watson has shared a photo where she entrusted to its subscribers that it was going on a war against racism!

On social networks, especially on Instagram, Emma Watson carries his voice across the world to mobilise for causes that are important to her. For example, feminism or even the fight against racism.

This Friday 5 June, Emma Watson has shared a photo of a painting. It is a black woman, quietly sitting in a chair with the same on his heart. The gaze to the horizon, this lady appears to be a very touching.

And this is not a coincidence that the young woman has chosen this table. Indeed, Emma Watson has decided to speak out in his letter against racism. It is a cause that it is close to my heart and that she wishes at any price to share with his fans.

In the caption of his photo Instagram, Emma Watson has also written : “Self education is an essential part of any trip anti racist. And reading has always been a part huge of my personal learning” .

Emma Watson speaks out on causes that are dear to him

Emma Watson has also entrusted it : “In 2016, I launched @oursharedshelf, a library for creating conversations on intersectionality, feminism. And equal rights. And to present the writers “feminist .

Emma Watson has also been added : “Many of the writers and books that we have presented over the years are of interest to all those who want to understand that the struggle for racial justice has been long “ .

She has also revealed : “And that ALL of the lives of black and the voices of women are an essential component of any movement for change “ . It has also revealed the name of the authors it has featured in its library.