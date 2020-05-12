Emma Watson, in the first line (telephone) of the war against the harassment

The actress, 29-year-old fight for gender equality. To continue his fight within his country, Emma Watson has launched a free emergency number in the Uk for women victims of harassment in the office.

In addition to being an actress recognized and the unforgettable interpreter of Hermione Granger in Harry PotterEmma Watson is a committed woman. At 29 years of age, the actor continues to lead the fight for women’s rights and gender equality. In collaboration with the organizations Time’s Up UK and The UK Fund for Women and Girls, Emma Watson has created a toll-free number for assistance (020 7490 0152) for women victims of harassment in the workplace in the United Kingdom. Launched on August 5, the telephone line connects the association Right of Women to give legal and psychological advice to women harassed in their workplace. “I hope that with the global standards such as those of the recent treaty of the international Labour Organization on workplace harassment, we will enter a new era of prevention and accountability in the United Kingdom. This number board is a huge step forward to ensure that women are supported, no matter where we were working“, explained the actress in the columns of the Times UK.

Emma Watson, the actress committed

The actress british is not his first initiative to advance the fight. In 2014, Emma Watson has been named goodwill ambassador of A Womenthe United Nations Entity for gender equality and the empowerment of women. It has also launched the campaign HeForSheto call men to advocate for feminism. Hopefully, by the stroke of a magic wand (or not), the heroine ofHarry Potter able to make things happen.