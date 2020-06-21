Emma Watson is forced to keep long hair for 10 years !

Emma Watson, the Harry Potter star has had to meet several restrictions for 10 years, since we keep his hair a certain length !

Emma Watson also known as Hermione in Harry Potter, has had to bend to certain requirements. In particular in the length of your hair. Yes, the star had ban the cut ! MCE TV tells you everything from a to Z.

Many children born in the decade of the 90s would have dreamed ofbe in the place of Emma Watson. In fact, he played in Harry Potter, the saga of the magic that brings together millions of fans.

If this role sticks to the skin ofEmma Watsonthe latter has had to bend the rules well strict. Like a good number of people in the cast, for that matter.

As she explains in the Sunday Timesthis role has “it has changed [s]has the life “ there was not without some restrictions. Of which related to her hair, and that challenges us.

“When I was younger, the pressure that I was depressed “, even said Emma Watson daily. “But today, I am at peace with him “.

We also know that the actress had at the beginning the wear and tear of the denture. A gimmick that was quickly abandoned, because it could not utter a word !

In terms of your hairthe show-runners of Harry Potter have been required it is the guard long. Their biggest annoyance.

Emma Watson: she had the ban dare a cut to garçonne !

At the time, Emma Watson, like many young people, I would have liked to try different styles hair cuts. But she had to stop, at the risk of losing her role as Hermione Granger.

“During the nine years that I’ve filmed of Harry Potter, my contract forbade me to cut me hair, and a tan “she says that Vogue. For the suite, Emma Watson is allowed hairline cracks when the first “The relics of Death “.

And it was not unpleasant for us. It must be said that the the short hair is going to delight for one who has camped in the role of Hermione for almost 7 years.

It was normal that she wants to change her headafter having been typecast for years as the best friend of the magician with glasses. Even on the benches of the school, it was not easy to meet.

“When I got to the dining room, everyone stopped talking and turned towards me “said in the tone of the story. “I had launched a joke to put everyone at ease and do understand that I’m a girl like any other “.

