Emma Watson is Tom Felton and the other stars of the saga for Christmas (PHOTO)

On Instagram, Emma Watson has posted a photo of his reunion with Tom Felton and other actors of Harry Potter. Nostalgia when you hold us…
“Merry Christmas from us“. Five little words come with a picture that is full of happiness and nostalgia of the fansHarry Potter. Wednesday, 18 December, actress Emma Watson, unstoppable Hermione Granger in the saga of magic, has posted on his account Instagram a photo, taken in black-and-white, where she poses alongside former teammates of the game franchise, namely Tom Felton – very good moustache -, Evanna Lynch, Bonnie Wright and Matt Lewis. Respectively, the interpreters of Draco Malfoy, Luna Lovegood, Ginny Weasley and Neville Londubat. If everything has changed since the time that they were but a wand and a broom, flying towards The sorcerer, it is clear that the magic is still there.
The muggle always bitten !
If the photo has won nearly 3 million “small red hearts” in just a couple of hours, the comments in the margins of the cliché is no doubt about the fact that Harry Potter always has a special place in the hearts of the fans. “I love it too !”, “This is what dreams are made”, “I know you not enough to worry about, but it makes me so happy”, “Oh my god this picture ! Imagine the small, and now, it is too cabbage !”, “we become old“or even “I’m going to cry“could you, some internet users questioning, however, the absence of Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter) and Rupert Grint, known as Ron Weasley in the picture.
A new movie in the works ?
Fans of the wizard with the round glasses in the dream, since the launch ofHarry Potter and the deathly hallows : part 2 in 2011, it caught the end of the saga on the big screen. In 2016, the hope of a new movie, even a trilogy, is brought to life with the game Harry Potter and the child cursed, as well as the publication of its script library. However, J. K. Rowling, the author british designerHarry Potter, short any rumor at the beginning of 2017, through his Twitter account : “I know a lot of people who are looking for a way to reassure themselves today, but the rumor about a trilogy in which the Child fucking is absolutely not true.” Damage, to the point that even some of the actors of the saga are willing to re-enlist… and for free !