Emma Watson, Jackie Chan… These stars who have been entwined in the scandal of the Panama Papers

In 2016, the leak in the press of the Panama Papers, and triggered a financial scandal of unprecedented proportions. These documents from the law firm Mossack-Fonsecarevealed practices outrageous, but legal, billionaires practicing tax evasion via shell companies hosted in tax havens. The origin of the scandal, a whistleblower, anonymously sent the German newspaper, the Süddeutsche Zeitungthe file customers of the tandem of lawyers champion of tax evasion. 107 newspapers from 76 different nationalities investigate from 11.5 million records hacked in the archives of Mossack Fonseca, revealing thousands of financial packages, creation of shell companies and wheeling and dealing in the tax haven of Panama. Proposed on Netflix from the October 18, The Laundromat, the movie event of Steven Soderberghtraces brilliantly, and savagely, the biggest scandal of tax evasion of the last fifty years. The list of personalities mentioned in the Panama Papers giddy : 5 heads of states, famous sportsmen, politicians… and a handful of movie stars.

⋙ Emma Watson is not so perfect : the actress was quoted in the Panama Papers…

Emma Watson, Pedro Almodóvar, Jackie Chan at the heart of the scandal : the Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar there is cited, alongside his brother Pedro, a producer. Emma Watsonthe actress of the saga Harry Potter has attracted the attention of the british magazineThe Spectator that disseminated the information. Anything to tarnish the image of the one who became the charismatic spokesperson of gender equality to the UN. In a press release, the actress revealed the role of Hermione Granger has been confirmed to have created a company off-shore in Panama, but it had not benefited from the financial advantage. The pom-pom returns to Jackie Chanthe champion of martial arts (Rush Hour, Karate Kid) that has created no fewer than six companies off-shore registered in the Virgin islands and managed by the company Mossack Fonseca. The names of the star of Bollywood Aishwarya Rai (Devdas) and director of the australian Baz Luhrmann (Moulin rouge, the great Gatsby) also appear.

⋙ Meryl Streep under fire for its caricature of a latino-american in The Laundromat

In The Laundromat, to see on Netflix from October 18th, the two men act shady Mossack and Fonseca are interpreted by Gary Oldman and Antonio Banderas, narrators goguenards and cynical of this story of scam nervous, relentless and ferociously funny signed Steven Soderbergh. Through the investigation of a widow (Meryl Streep) who has been extorting money from his insurance, Soderbergh uses all the artifices of cinema to reveal the effects of financial operated by the two lads. Great idea. The demonstration is of a stunning simplicity.