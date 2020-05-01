Emma Watson, Leonardo DiCaprio, Arnold Schwarzenegger… The celebrities are mobilizing for the climate !

The United Nations conference on climate change, or COP25, opened this Monday in Madrid. It will continue until 13 December in the Spanish capital. John Kerry, the former head of the american diplomacy, has launched a coalition to combat the effects of climate change. Called Wold War Zeroshe brings together sixty of celebrities. Are committed to the climate : Leonardo DiCaprio, Emma Watson, Sting, Ashton Kutcher, Arnold Schwarzenegger, or even Jayden Smith. Politicians have also joined the movement, like former United States president Bill Clinton.

“We bring together allies with a common mission, which is to push the world to respond to the climate crisis, in the same way that we have mobilized to win the Second world War.” details of the site World War Zero. This coalition also aims to organize numerous debates in the us elections of 2020. “We are going to literally speak to millions of Americans in the course of these next few months and this will become an issue primordiathe” ensures John Kerry.

V-K. N.