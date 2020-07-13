Emma Watson loves the green of fashion since his debut in Harry Potter ! – CAMEROON MAGAZINE – CAMEROON INFO

Emma Watson has a passion for green fashion and not the date of today ! It gives you more details.

Emma Watson is a real woman involved. In addition to her passion for the green fashion does not date from yesterday !

In fact, the school has already, the young daughter of the time interested in fashion that is respectful with the environment. Going to start later in a war against the ” fast fashion “.

Emma Watson says her interest in the green fashion has grown over the years. On the other hand, has done promotional tours of the Harry Potter films.

It is also entrusted on this topic in the magazine Vogue, in an interview. The young actress says her interest in sustainable fashion began when she was only 12 years of age. !

She says that it is thanks to one of her teachers that she was able to learn more. A girl who’s already engaged !

“I am interested in sustainability in the world of fashion,” says Emma Watson. “In school, I’m particularly interested in the modality of fair trade and renewable sources of energy. “

Emma Watson also has called women to help put an end to fast fashion ! In fact, for her, it is ” a problem of the first order “.

For the young actress, is also a feminist issue ! “80% of the workers of the textile industry in all over the world are women between the ages of 18 to 35 years,” she explains. “We have to make decisions and it is necessary to pass to the action. “

In her interview, Emma Watson has also shared the sustainable brands and ethical she wears. On the other hand, one of his favorites is the american brand, Christy Dawn. “Everything that is vintage ! Reuse, recycle, and refer to the clothes that already exist is the thing more durable that you can make as a consumer. “, he concluded.

