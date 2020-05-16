Emma Watson – Marie Claire

The daughter of two uk lawyers working in France, Emma Charlotte Duerre Watson born 15 April 1990 in the Marais district in Paris. She spends the first five years of his life, and then moved to England with her mother and little brother. In spite of a “attention deficit disorder with hyperactivity” in need of treatment, and still today, Emma Watson is a brilliant student. At the age of seven years old, she enrolled in a poetry contest Daisy Pratt, and wins first place.

The magic Hermione Granger…

In 1999, thrown by her drama teacher, when she was only 9 years old, she participated in the casting of the film ” Harry Potter and the sorcerer’s stone “. The following, you know : Emma Watson landed the role of Hermione Granger, among the 35 000 candidates registered for the audition. And this is the beginning of a long, very long story !

After turning in the 8th installment of Harry Potter alongside Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint, Emma Watson dedicates himself to other roles. At age 15 she became the youngest person ever appeared on the cover of the magazine Teen Vogue. A sign can be, since it will become the new face of advertising of the brand Burberry in 2009 and then of Lancôme in 2011.

Side cinema, we find later in “The World of Charlie” by Stephen Chbosky or “The Bling Ring” directed by Sofia Coppola where she plays Nicki, one of the main roles. In 2014, she played Ila in ” Noah “, the epic directed by Darren Aronofsky. And then in “Regression” in the following year, a film by Alejandro Amenabar.

… The influential woman committed

A graduate of the humanities at Brown university, Emma Watson is also very committed to the cause of women. She is named goodwill ambassador by UN women in 2014. Taking part in numerous operations, she has visited Bangladesh and Zambia to fight for the education of young girls around the world. In September 2015, she delivers a speech at the united Nations headquarters in New York city and called the men, as women, to make gender equality their top priority.

“Feminism is not a dictatorship. It does not impose standards, it is not dogmatic. All it does is give a choice. If you want to run for the presidency, you can. And if you don’t want it, it is just as wonderful.”

If the young woman had announced that it wants to put an end to his acting career to concentrate on her commitments, Emma Watson has recently made a sensation in the film ” beauty and the Beast “, in the role of Belle, of course.