Emma Watson picture has been taken by “his worst enemy”

Today, everyone has followed his path of sentimental. Tom Felton has had a long relationship with Jade Olivia, the actress who played his wife in the second part of the The relics of the death. They broke up in 2016, and since then, difficult to know if the young man 31-year-old has found love. On his side, Emma Watson has been seen by the Daily Mail in the arms of Brendan Wallace, while they had dinner on the terrace of a restaurant cheap Mexico city. If the latter is not at all a familiar one in the planet Hollywood, it remains not the less a man of power. Brendan Wallace, young and attractive thirty-year-old, is a double graduate of Princeton and Stanford (where he received an MBA in 2010), coupled with a businessman active and talented.

We don’t know more because, in an interview with the magazine Vanity Fair in February 2017, it stated thus : “I can’t speak to my boyfriend in an interview, and then ask people not to take me in photo when I am outside the home. You can’t have everything.“