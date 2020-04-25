Emma Watson proud of the nurses who are fighting against the covid-19

On Instagram, Emma Watson was keen to show his admiration for the nurses who fight against the coronavirus.

To thank the work of the nurses, who saves the sick of the coronavirus, Emma Watson has as well sent a tender message. MCE TV will reveal.

For several weeks, nearly 2 billion people are confined to their homes. So, to help the population to become aware of the gravity of the problem, a movement has been launched.

Entitled #IStayHomeFor (I stays at home), this movement has been initiated on the social networks. It has, therefore, for the purpose of calling the population to stay home. Because, for several days, many transgress the rule.

The movement is intended to be educational first and foremost. Launched by celebrities, this hashtag became viral in a few hours. Box full !

Emma Watson is therefore part of this movement. It is through its account of Instagram that the actress of Harry Potter announced confining, therefore, for a person of his family. Instead, read.

“My grandmother is over 70 years old, therefore, particularly vulnerable. My mother to type 1 diabetes, and my best friend is a health professional. It is for them that I stay at the house. For whom do you stay at home “said the actress. A photo likée nearly 5 million times.

EMMA WATSON SALUTES THE NURSES WHO FIGHT AGAINST THE CORONAVIRUS

Very politically engaged, Emma Watson fights for beliefs which it believes. Proof is. With this new post on Instagram.

This time, the young woman takes advantage of her notoriety to thank the nurses of the world. To do this, she has posted a video on social networks. Buzz.

The images show hundreds of homes applaud the caregivers healing of entire populations. Against the coronavirus. Some applaud it. Other shake pans to make noise.

The video was accompanied the following message : “I am proud to be part of a country that provides medical care to ALL those who enter the hospitals. I am so so proud and grateful to those in the first line. They risk their lives for others.”

A message that made him react its 55 million subscribers on Instagram. The text is strong. And understandably so.

